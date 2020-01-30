GFriend drop '回:LABYRINTH' album highlight medley

GFriend have dropped their album highlight medley for '回:LABYRINTH'.



The above teaser video reveals a snippet of GFriend's upcoming title song "Crossroads" along with "Labyrinth", "Here We Are", "Eclipse", "Dreamcatcher", and "From Me". The girl group are returning with a more mature concept than fans have seen before, and fans caught a nod to their debut single "Glass Bead" in their music video teaser for "Crossroads".



As previously reported, GFriend's comeback with their album 'Labyrinth' will be their first since Source Music's merger with BTS's label Big Hit Entertainment.



'Labyrinth' is dropping on February 3 KST. What do you think of the highlight medley?