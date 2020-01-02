Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for December 22 to December 28

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from December 22 to December 28 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Changmo - "METEOR" - 45,561,963 Points

2. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 44,549,166 Points

3. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 38,175,623 Points

4. Baek Ji Young - "No Love, No Heartbreak" - 35,229,145 Points

5. IU - "Blueming" - 34,206,617 Points

6. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 32,305,658 Points

7. Noel - "Late Night" - 30,505,077 Points

8. Idina Menzel x AURORA - "Into The Unknown" - 26,884,926 Points

9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 25,196,442 Points

10. IU - "Love Poem" - 24,556,581 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. Red Velvet - 'The ReVe Festival'

2. EXO - 'OBSESSION'

3. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONAL'

4. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Answer'

5. Stray Kids - 'Cle _ LEVANTER'

6. Taeyeon - 'Purpose'

7. Various Artists - 'Frozen 2 OST'

8. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Tear'

9. BTS - 'LOVE YOURSELF Her'

10. WayV - 'Take Over The Moon'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Noel - "Late Night"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"



4. Lim Jae Hyun - "I'm A Little Drunk"

5. Hwang In Wook - "Sad Drinking"

6. Jeon Sang Keun - "I Still Love You A Lot"



7. Paul Kim - "Farewell"

8. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

9. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"

10. Idina Menzel, AURORA - "Into The Unknown"



Source: Gaon

