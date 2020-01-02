Fans draw on BTS Jin's face using V Live's chat box

Fans have been using comments on V Live streams to draw on BTS Jin's face.



During a recent live stream in New York City, Jin's face happened to be positioned over the chatbox so fans used emojis and characters to his face.



The cute interactions have gone viral after an online community forum post showed the cute alterations made to Jin's face.

Netizens have been reacting to the post, stating:





"This is so cute."

"This is absolutely hilarious."

"How can someone be that cute?"

What do you think?