Indie band Hyukoh announces new album 'Through Love' + tracklist

Indie band Hyukoh will be returning with a new album this January 30 at 6 PM KST.





This will mark Hyukoh's first album in approximately 2 years since the release of '24: How to find true love and happiness' in 2018. For this comeback album, Hyukoh will be moving away from their pattern of using numbers as motifs in their album titles, indicating a change in both their music and image.



Titled 'Through Love', Hyukoh's comeback album contains a total of 6 songs including "Help", "Hey Sun", "Silverhair Express", "Flat Dog", "World of the Forgotten", and "New Born". Shortly after their album release, Hyukoh also plan on greeting fans at their 2020 solo concert 'Through Love' in Seoul, from February 8-9.



Will you be checking out Hyukoh's new album?