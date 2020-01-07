13

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former KARA member Seungyeon leaves message about malicious comments

Former KARA member Seungyeon left a message about malicious comments on Instagram.

Fans expressed worry after seeing Seungyeon in low spirits after the passing of her fellow KARA member Hara. On January 7, Seungyeon wrote the following message on Instagram:

"I'll ask you one question. I'm not talking to the people on the internet.

Should people who've lost someone precious in their lives only cry at home? It's not that way, but if you were sincerely worried that I would be unstable, you should at least have manners. If you aren't worried that a person like me would be unstable, you should at least have manners. If you're going to flip flop, you should at least have manners.

What's the appropriate time for me to just stay still.

Have you ever even lost someone precious to you?

You say celebrities shouldn't even worry about malicious comments, but do you worry about them?" 


What are your thoughts on Seungyeon's post?

악플러들한테 한 얘기는 아니었는데 많은 분들이 걱정하셔서 .. 악플? 예전에도 지금도 저는 악플러들의 인생을 안타깝게 생각합니다. 그들이 키보드 위에서 재미를 쫒는 동안 저는 열심히 살아서 절대 부끄럽지 않고 자긍심 가질만한 인생을 만들어냈거든요. 엔터테이너의 엔터테인의 범위가 누군가에게 재미로 씹을거리를 제공하는것 까지라고 누가 얘기하더라구요. 뭐 아주 틀린 말은 아니라고 생각해요. 하지만 그런 알량하고 의미없는 재미를 쫒는 안타까운 사람들에게 나의 시간과 감정을 줄 생각 없어요. 저는 이제 악플러가 많지도 않지만 몇 명은 눈여겨보고 캡쳐하고 있습니다. 재미를 너무 쫒다가는 정말 망가지는 수가 있어요 걱정해주셔서 정말 감사합니다.

Andrada2397511 pts 5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago

So bottom line that everyone should take notice of: "you should at least have manners".

BIGBANG_VIP_4eva3,504 pts 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

I made a comment about similar incidents happening previously. I will post a similar comment here that also applies to netizens and haters if a few words are changed around. I think the point gets across though

Media: *sees woman clearly vulnerable*
also Media: *Takes 1000 photos and shows no concern*


have respect. Yes, she’s not looking like her chipper self, but can you blame her? She’s shown herself keeping strong on other occasions, she’s allowed to be not okay. Stop using Hara’s passing to fill your back pockets or some sort of sick ego. Show a bit of respect.

