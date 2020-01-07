Former KARA member Seungyeon leaves message about malicious comments

Former KARA member Seungyeon left a message about malicious comments on Instagram.



Fans expressed worry after seeing Seungyeon in low spirits after the passing of her fellow KARA member Hara. On January 7, Seungyeon wrote the following message on Instagram:





"I'll ask you one question. I'm not talking to the people on the internet.



Should people who've lost someone precious in their lives only cry at home? It's not that way, but if you were sincerely worried that I would be unstable, you should at least have manners. If you aren't worried that a person like me would be unstable, you should at least have manners. If you're going to flip flop, you should at least have manners.



What's the appropriate time for me to just stay still.



Have you ever even lost someone precious to you?



You say celebrities shouldn't even worry about malicious comments, but do you worry about them?"



