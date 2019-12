tvX YouTube

KARA's Seungyeon was spotted looking somber returning to Korea on December 26th.

Fans are worried about the star's situation as she was previously seen crying while boarding a flight to Japan on December 23rd as well.

The star held a fan meeting in Japan before returning to Korea.

Seungyeon was seen looking somber and grieving as she avoided reporters' flashes and eye contact. You can view the video from her arrival above.