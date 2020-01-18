Fans of Red Velvet's Wendy place support ad in SBS building subway station

Fans of Red Velvet's Wendy placed a support advertisement in the subway station in front of SBS's company building.



Wendy previously suffered facial, pelvic, and wrist injuries after falling 2.5 meters during rehearsals for the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon', and it seems fans wanted to show their support in a special way. On January 10, Wendy's fans from DC Inside paid for the below sign in the Omokgyo Station, which is the subway station right in front of SBS.



The sign below states, "I'm Wendy, who sings," which is a phrase Wendy is known to say when she starts Instagram live streams. There are also post-its and pens that allow fans to write messages of support for the Red Velvet member.



Stay tuned for updates on Wendy's recovery.

