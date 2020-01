EXO's Lay dominated end of the year awards in China.

He received 2 awards at the '2019 Weibo Night' and received both the 'Best Producer of the Year' as well as 'God of the Year'. He also received the 'Star of the Year' award at the '2019 Byte Dance Awards', where he also performed "NAMANANA" as the ending stage. Not only so, he also received 3 awards at the '2019 TenCent Music Entertainment Awards', and 2 awards at the '2020 iQiyi Awards'.

Congratulations to Lay!