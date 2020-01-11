EXO Sehun & Chanyeol's passport info leaked by airport staff member in Vietnam

EXO Sehun and Chanyeol's passport information is spreading online after being leaked by airport staff in Vietnam.



According to reports on January 11, Sehun and Chanyeol's passport details have been making their way through the internet after staff of an airport in Vietnam, VnExpress, leaked the information. The EXO members arrived at the airport in Hanoi, Vietnam on the afternoon of the 10th for the '2020 K-Pop Super Concert in Hanoi'.



A staff member reportedly took photos of the EXO members' passports and sent them to friends, and the info quickly found its way on social media, where it spread.



The airport staff member in question apologized on social media, stating, "I sent it to my friend who's an EXO fan, and I didn't know it would spread like this. I sincerely apologize to EXO fans." Their social media account has since been deleted.



Update: Airport management has confirmed the employee in question has been fired, and Vietnam police has stated the airport employee has been detained.



