Cosmic Girls' Dawon opens official Instagram account in midst of hiatus

Cosmic Girls' Dawon has opened up an official Instagram account in the midst of her hiatus.



Fans were excited to hear from Dawon as Starship Entertainment announced last month she'd be taking a hiatus from Cosmic Girls' promotions after being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. On January 11, Dawon posted the photos below of herself at a cafe along with the message, "Saturday. Congratulations on our friendship-versary. My gift."



Take a look at Dawon's Instagram account below, and stay tuned for updates on her promotions with Cosmic Girls.