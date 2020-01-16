f(x)'s Krystal & Jang Dong Yoon reportedly starring in upcoming military drama 'Search'

f(x)'s Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon are reportedly starring in the upcoming military drama 'Search'.



On January 16, reports revealed Krystal and Jang Dong Yoon have been cast as the leads in OCN's new drama 'Search'. The drama tells the story of a search party trying to survive and escape a demilitarized zone surrounded by monsters.



Krystal is expected to play elite army officer Son Ye Rim, who's an operations officer of the chemical, biological, and radiological warfare unit at a military headquarters, while Jang Dong Yoon is reportedly taking the role of military dog handler Goo Dong Jin.

'Search' will be directed by Lim Dae Woong, who was behind the movies 'My Teacher' and 'Horror Stories'.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Search'!