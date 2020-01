The legendary MC Song Hae was discharged from the hospital earlier today, two weeks after the hospitalization.



Contrary to the previous report, it was reported that he was down with the cold but was hospitalized due to his age. The veteran MC turns 93 this year.



He will return to KBS 'National Singing Contest' as the MC, starting this February.

Born in 1927, Song Hae has been the MC of 'National Singing Contest' since 1980. 2020 would be his 40th anniversary on the program.