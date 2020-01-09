IU reveals how she takes care of her voice

IU revealed how she takes care of her voice.



The singer-songwriter is known for her ability to reach high notes, and on the January 9th episode of KBS Cool FM's 'Kang Ha Na's Volume Up', she talked about taking care of her throat and vocals. IU expressed, "I don't do anything that's bad for my throat."



She continued, "I don't have any interest in carbonated drinks, and I don't really drink alcohol. I only drink on happy occasions and only an amount that won't hurt my throat. I don't like the smell of caffeine or cigarettes. I don't like talking loudly either."



IU concluded, "Rather than doing good things, I minimize doing bad things."



