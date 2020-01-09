7

Posted by germainej

IU reveals how she takes care of her voice

IU revealed how she takes care of her voice.

The singer-songwriter is known for her ability to reach high notes, and on the January 9th episode of KBS Cool FM's 'Kang Ha Na's Volume Up', she talked about taking care of her throat and vocals. IU expressed, "I don't do anything that's bad for my throat."

She continued, "I don't have any interest in carbonated drinks, and I don't really drink alcohol. I only drink on happy occasions and only an amount that won't hurt my throat. I don't like the smell of caffeine or cigarettes. I don't like talking loudly either."

IU concluded, "Rather than doing good things, I minimize doing bad things."

That just goes to show she's a professional. That's how professional singers across the board take, or should take, care of their voices. A singer's voice is her tool, her moneymaker. If it becomes dull, it's often impossible to sharpen it again. Biological damage is not easily fixed. Those singers who are cavalier about the health of their throats often experience changes to their voices that at worst might lead to their careers ending.

