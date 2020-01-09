7

7

Posted by germainej

Son Dong Pyo writes letter to X1 fans after group's disbandment

AKP STAFF

Son Dong Pyo wrote a letter to X1 fans after the group's disbandment.

On January 9, his label DSP Media shared the handwritten letter from Son Dong Pyo below. He writes:

"Hello. This is Son Dong Pyo.

Firstly, our ONE IT, who I love so much!

During this time that could be long or short depending on how you look at it, thank you so much for giving me so much love. I was able to shine brighter and have a happier time because of you.

I want to express gratitude to Swing Entertainment and all of the staff who we worked with who allowed us to promote so joyfully while promoting as X1.

Thank you so much to our ONE IT, who helped me have unforgettable memories and experiences, gave me such warm love, and held my hand.

I will work really hard to once again hold your hands sooner rather than later.

On our path ahead also, I hope we can continue to rely on each other and rise as we grow together one step at a time.

Our ONE IT who I will continue to love! I have been so thankful until now, and I love you.

Let's be together always.

From Son Dong Pyo."

In related news, Kim Yo HanKang Min Hee, Song Hyeong Jun, Cho Seung Youn, and Kim Woo Seok also wrote letters to X1 fans, ONE IT.

 

  1. X1
  2. Son Dong Pyo
bae-bona31 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Warm yet make me cry. Dongpyo let's be more happy in 2020. People really down vote this article, you guys if not like it better don't click it

