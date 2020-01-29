22

9

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

BTS's J-Hope displays remarkable professionalism after being kicked in the face while performing "Black Swan" on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

AKP STAFF

BTS's j-hope showed off his remarkable professionalism while performing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The star was seen getting accidentally kicked in the face by Taehyung while performing "Black Swan" live on television but was seen continuing performing without any hesitation. The star stated in a recent V-Live broadcast that he was in pain but managed to keep performing as if nothing happened.

Check out footage of the incident and the group's V Live below.

J-hope mentions the incident around the 17:30 mark below.

  1. BTS
  2. j-hope
5 8,553 Share 71% Upvoted

11

Kirsty_Louise7,097 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

I honestly didn't even notice, when I saw him touching his face I thought he was adjusting his mic. When you watch closely that must have hurt! The fact that he didn't miss a beat and kept going shows how professional he is.

Share

8

Demonowl2,060 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

And still pulled of an absolutely amazing performance. The power!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ATEEZ, CLC, GOT7, IZ*ONE, LOONA
'Pepsi' interacts with K-Pop fans on Twitter
19 hours ago   13   8,458

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND