BTS's J-Hope displays remarkable professionalism after being kicked in the face while performing "Black Swan" on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'

BTS's j-hope showed off his remarkable professionalism while performing on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The star was seen getting accidentally kicked in the face by Taehyung while performing "Black Swan" live on television but was seen continuing performing without any hesitation. The star stated in a recent V-Live broadcast that he was in pain but managed to keep performing as if nothing happened.

Check out footage of the incident and the group's V Live below.

Hobi said in the vlive that he got hit in the head and we can see him here bringing his hand to his head, he said it hurtled a lot but he continued as if nothing happened he is such a professional, I hope he is okay 🥺 pic.twitter.com/rhfxLg7rwA — mina⁷ 💭 shadow (@hobiesprout) January 29, 2020

J-hope mentions the incident around the 17:30 mark below.