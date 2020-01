iKON have created their own, unique type of runway, oozing confidence as they prepare for their return!

The group has just released the first, short concept teaser film for their upcoming comeback title track "Dive". In the teaser film, each member steps up in front of the camera with stylish professionalism.

Meanwhile, iKON's 3rd mini album 'I Decide' is set for release this February 6 at 6 PM KST!