Big Hit Entertainment acquires Pledis Entertainment, home of Seventeen and NU'EST

Big Hit Entertainment has acquired Pledis Entertainment.

According to an exclusive report from Sports DongA, BTS and TXT's agency Big Hit Entertainment has completed the procedures for acquiring Pledis Entertainment, a separate label that currently houses Seventeen, NU'EST, and more.

This is Big Hit Entertainment's second acquisition since their last merger with Source Music in July of 2019. Similar to the previous merger, Pledis Entertainment will maintain their independence under the same company with Big Hit Entertainment.

As a subsidiary, Pledis Entertainment's offices will move into Big Hit Entertainment's new building located in Yongsan this coming May. Related persons from both labels have expressed excitement towards this merger, "which will surely exude a stronger synergy in the future".

Furthermore, it is expected that both companies, with their fair amount of experience, will "strengthen the aspects in artists-in-training, and in spreading online content and fortifying a global network."

What is your reaction to this merger?