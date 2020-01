AOA member Jimin surprised fans with a fresh and cute look on January 16th.

The popular idol uploaded a series of adorable pictures on her Instagram account showing off her bare face and bikini bod. Jimin is seen cutely posing for the camera while sporting adorable mini-buns while at the beach. Although it may be winter, it seems like Jimin is ready for summer already!





Meanwhile, AOA made their comeback last November with their song "Come See Me".