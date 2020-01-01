Tiger JK says he was shocked by his experience with sajaegi offer

Tiger JK talked about his own personal experience with a sajaegi offer.



Sajaegi or chart manipulation became a huge topic in late 2018, and on January 1, SBS's 'Unanswered Questions' revealed a preview of the upcoming episode. The January 4th episode will revolve around the topic 'Fabricated Society', and in the preview, rapper Tiger JK revealed his experience with a saejaegi offer.



He expressed, "The offer we received was very shocking. They said they could make us #1. Can I tell you the company name?" Another insider stated, "The companies are constantly looking into which companies have met with 'Unanswered Questions'."





Stay tuned for updates on this episode of 'Unanswered Questions'.