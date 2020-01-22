Actor Ryu Shi Won to get married in February, 5 years after his highly-publicized divorce

Actor Ryu Shi Won will be marrying a civilian on February 15, five years after his highly-publicized divorce.

The ceremony will be taking place privately at a hotel in Seoul and will only involve family and close friends.



Ryu Shi Won made headlines back in 2015 after getting a divorce with his first wife who he has a daughter with. He was accused of assaulting his ex-wife and planting a GPS tracker on her vehicle. The actor has not been active in the entertainment industry since then but has been promoting in Japan. He held an event for his album 'NEVER ENDING STORY' last November and makes Instagram updates regarding his activities. He most recently finished his 15th-anniversary concert in Osaka.