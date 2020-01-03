1

Actor Kim Hee Won's label responds to rumors he's dating Park Bo Young

AKP STAFF

Actor Kim Hee Won's label has responded to reports he's dating Park Bo Young.

Park Bo Young (30) personally denied the rumors of a relationship with veteran actor Kim Hee Won (49), and his label has now made a statement as well. On January 3, his agency officially stated, "We're taken aback. It's not true. Kim Hee Won and Park Bo Young are just a close sunbae and hoobae. It's ridiculous speculation."

As previously reported, Park Bo Young and Kim Hee Won were spotted together at a cafe, which sparked rumors of an alleged relationship.

Stay tuned for updates.

  Park Bo Young
  KIM HEE WON
