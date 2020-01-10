Actor Joo Jin Mo to take legal action after phone hacking controversy

Actor Joo Jin Mo will be taking legal action following the recent phone hacking controversy.



As previously reported, numerous stars suffered blackmail threats from hackers who broke into their phones. The hacker threatened to leak conversations, images, and other data from the phones unless the victims sent them money - anywhere between 50 million KRW (42,500 USD) to 1 billion KRW (850,000 USD).



Joo Jin Mo has been revealed as one victim of the incident, and he's announced his intention to take legal action as his personal data and information were leaked online. His rep stated, "In order to protect our actor's personal life and prevent more harm, we'll be responding legally with the collected material," adding that they plan to take legal action against media outlets who spread false information about the actor.



The Seoul Regional Police's Cyber Crime Division also stated, "A portion of celebrity smartphones have been hacked, and we're currently investigating the hacking and threats."