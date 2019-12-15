Ailee says she'd rather be known as just Ailee, not Korea's Beyonce

Ailee expressed her thoughts on being called 'Korea's Beyonce'.

She was a guest on KBS Cool FM's 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show'. DJ Park Myung Soo introduced her and said, "Korea's Beyonce, Ailee. I think it'll be all right to call her just 'Ailee'."

She herself spoke about the nickname and said, "First of all, it feels good to be called that. I do believe that it's a good praise. It's not that I'm burdened. But I want to walk my own path, but everywhere I go, they call me 'Korea's Beyonce', so I feel like I'm in someone else's shadow."