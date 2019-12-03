3

WINNER's Song Min Ho reportedly making his art exhibition debut this month

According to reports on December 3, WINNER member Song Min Ho is making his debut as an artist through the upcoming 'SEEA 2019' ('Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019').

The special exhibition is set to take place from December 17-25 at the Sungnam Art Center in Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do, featuring various emerging artists in the Korean fine arts scene. This will mark Song Min Ho's official art exhibition debut. 

Last year, Song Min Ho showcased some of his artwork during a special collaboration event with brands like 'Adidas', 'Leica', 'Gentle Monster', and more, garnering attention. Meanwhile, Song Min Ho debuted as a member of his group WINNER in 2014 before expanding his career as a solo artist, producer, as well as a fashion model, most recently appearing on the runway during 'Paris Fashion Week 2019'. 

Who would love to attend an art exhibition featuring Song Min Ho's work?

BorahaeBora156 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

He is a talented artist. I wish that I have that kind of talent. And hopefully he finds his identity & his happiness in future. It must be a huge burden when people keep comparing his image with GD

foreverwithbp43 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

the art world isn’t ready

