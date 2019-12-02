30

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

VIXX's Leo says goodbye to fans as he enlists in the army

VIXX's Leo enlisted in the army on December 2 KST as a public service worker. His enlistment took place in a private environment. 

Leo had previously uploaded a handwritten letter to his fans explaining that he would be enlisting soon as well as explaining his story behind his mental health. 

On December 1, Leo posted a goodbye message to fans on Instagram. Along with photos, he wrote, "I have a lot to say but please be healthy. I'll see you again soon. Love you."

We wish Leo a safe service stint and the best for his health. 

popularit798 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

bye taekwoon see you soon 😭

instagram201846 pts 37 minutes ago
37 minutes ago

taekwoon good luck !!!!!!!!! see you in a long two years T_____T

