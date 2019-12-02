VIXX's Leo says goodbye to fans as he enlists in the army

VIXX's Leo enlisted in the army on December 2 KST as a public service worker. His enlistment took place in a private environment.

Leo had previously uploaded a handwritten letter to his fans explaining that he would be enlisting soon as well as explaining his story behind his mental health.

On December 1, Leo posted a goodbye message to fans on Instagram. Along with photos, he wrote, "I have a lot to say but please be healthy. I'll see you again soon. Love you."

We wish Leo a safe service stint and the best for his health.