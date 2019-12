CL has revealed the first emotional snippet of her new release 'In the Name of Love' on December 2nd.

The emotional montage preview clip includes photos of all the 2NE1 members together and features CL's emotional vocals sitting atop an emotional modern ballad.

'In the Name of Love' will be released on December 4 at 6 pm KST. Check out the preview below and stay tuned for more updates!