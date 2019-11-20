Warning: session_start(): open(/var/lib/php/session/sess_70vlc8cqqsh47k4981fgrsb5r7, O_RDWR) failed: No space left on device (28) in /usr/share/nginx/allkpop/html/inc/meta_inc.php on line 2 Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo and fiancee postpone wedding | allkpop

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo and fiancee postpone wedding

AKP STAFF

Veteran singer Kim Gun Mo and his fiancee are postponing their wedding date to accommodate more guests.

According to reports, Kim Gun Mo and pianist Jang Ji Youn set their wedding for January 30, 2020, but it's now been postponed to May of 2020. An insider stated, "We were going to have a small wedding with 50 guests from each side, but a lot of people wanted invitations. After thinking about it, we decided to postpone the wedding to May for a larger venue."

As previously reported, Kim Gun Mo (51) and his wife-to-be, pianist Jang Ji Youn, are tying the knot after about a year of dating.

Congratulations to the couple once again!

Mmf124 pts 18 minutes ago 0
18 minutes ago

The king of Kpop trying to get away with 50 guests? No way, this is going to be the wedding of 2020!

