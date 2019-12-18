7

T.O.P gives a sassy response after being chosen on ARTnews's '50 Collectors to Watch' list

AKP STAFF

T.O.P had a surprising response after being chosen on ARTnews '50 Collectors To Watch List'.

Instead of being happy, the Big Bang star uploaded an Instagram post expressing his dissatisfaction at the list, implying that the list had been made without research. 

The caption reads: "Ha.. Can we find out what their selection criteria was? They have never seen my warehouse before?? and maybe will not forever? 
Anyway thanks nonetheless! I am honoured. "

What do you think of T.O.P's reaction? 

