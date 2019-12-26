Super Junior's Eunhyuk leaves message with hopes for a safer environment for artists to perform in

Super Junior's Eunhyuk updated his Instagram greeting his fans for the upcoming new year.

In his Instagram update, he also expresses his hopes that artists can perform in a safer environment:

"There is no much left in 2019. Is everyone sending their year-end well? For those who have things they were unable to fulfill this year, I hope you will be able to do so next year. With the coming 2020, I will also be preparing well to stand in front of everyone. Also, I hope that in 2020 artists can perform without getting hurt in a fully equipped environment, and perform what they have prepared with all their efforts healthily."