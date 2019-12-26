26

Super Junior's Eunhyuk leaves message with hopes for a safer environment for artists to perform in

Super Junior's Eunhyuk updated his Instagram greeting his fans for the upcoming new year.

In his Instagram update, he also expresses his hopes that artists can perform in a safer environment:

"There is no much left in 2019. Is everyone sending their year-end well? For those who have things they were unable to fulfill this year, I hope you will be able to do so next year. With the coming 2020, I will also be preparing well to stand in front of everyone. Also, I hope that in 2020 artists can perform without getting hurt in a fully equipped environment, and perform what they have prepared with all their efforts healthily."

bartkun529 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago
Good that another idol is speaking freely about this kind of things.

Moondoggie1983265 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

It’s depressing af that this even has to be said. People aren’t products! It shouldn’t be any kind of issue to have stages fully assembled and secured before humans rehearse on them. It shouldn’t be a huge deal to make sure the stages aren’t slick as hell.

THIS SHOULD JUST GO WITHOUT SAYING.


WTAF is wrong that we have to say this stuff??

