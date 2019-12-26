‘Marie Antoinette’ starring NU’EST’s Minhyun and VIXX’s Leo is the most rewatched Musical this year

“Marie Antoinette” is a musical starring NU’EST’s Minhyunand VIXX’s Leo that premiered this year August 24.

The musical records the largest number of returning audience among all the musicals this year.

Over the three-month period the musical ran for, an individual holds the record for having watched the musical 78 times. There are also 7,609 individuals who have watched the musical for more than once, meaning the average times an audience have watched the musical is 2.9 times. The casting of idols seem to have a caused this impact.

This is Minhyun's musical debut, while Leo has debuted as a musical actor back in 2014.