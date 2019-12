Stray Kids are gearing up to make a comeback!

On December 3 KST, their agency JYP Entertainment revealed individual concept photos for their latest mini album 'Clé : LEVANTER.' In the images, each member evokes an effortless cool in outfits that reflect their own personal colors.



Meanwhile, 'Clé : LEVANTER,' which features previously released tracks "Double Knot" and "Astronaut," is set for release on December 9.



Check out the teaser images below!