Former KARA member Gyuri makes her final tribute post to Hara on Instagram

Former KARA member Gyuri left a heartbreaking message of Hara

일주일이 지났네. 어떻게 하루하루가 지나갔는지 모르겠는데.. 시간은 너도 나도 돌아봐주지 않고 계속 흘러가더라. 시간이 야속하다는 게 이런 건가 싶었어. 사람들이 괜찮냐고 물으면 어떻게 대답해야 될지 어려워서 집에 계속 있었어. 생각이 정리가 되질 않더라구.. 그냥 새하얘. 솔직히 말하면 스스로의 기도만 하고 싶었는데.. 네게 직접 닿지 않더라도 내가 이렇게 드러냄으로써 또 한 명이라도 더 널 위해 기도를 한다면, 그게 너와 가까워지는 게 아닐까. 그게 조금이나마 낫지 않을까라는 마음이 들더라. 다들 그런 마음이 아니려나. 나는 아직도 뭐가 뭔지 모르겠고, 현실감도 없고 멍한데 차라리 이게 생각을 깊게 하는 것보다 나은 것도 같아. 네가 아는 난 이렇지 않을텐데.. 서로가 연약함을 더 인정했었으면 네게 좀 더 위로가 되었을까. 못다한 얘기도 많고 하고싶은 말이 많은데.. 언니가 미안하고 사랑하고 또 미안하고 사랑해. 하라야 예쁜 우리 하라야. 푹 쉬어

The post was made on December 2nd. 

The caption reads as follows: "A week has passed. I don't even know how the days went. Time doesn't care for either of us and keeps flowing on. Maybe this is what they mean by a time's promise. People ask me if I'm ok and I don't know how to answer them. I can't organize my thoughts. I'm just numb. Honestly, all I can do is pray and maybe that makes me closer to you. Maybe it'll be a little better this way. Everyone feels like that. I still don't know what's going on, and I have no sense of reality and am just numb. I think this is better than thinking. The me you know isn't like this. If we acknowledged each others' weaknesses more, maybe it would have comforted you more. There are things I have yet to say to you. I'm sorry and I love you and I'm sorry again. Hara. Our pretty Hara. Rest well." 


We wish for healing to all those affected by Hara's death. 

