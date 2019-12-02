Former KARA member Gyuri makes her final tribute post to Hara on Instagram

Former KARA member Gyuri left a heartbreaking message of Hara.

The post was made on December 2nd.

The caption reads as follows: "A week has passed. I don't even know how the days went. Time doesn't care for either of us and keeps flowing on. Maybe this is what they mean by a time's promise. People ask me if I'm ok and I don't know how to answer them. I can't organize my thoughts. I'm just numb. Honestly, all I can do is pray and maybe that makes me closer to you. Maybe it'll be a little better this way. Everyone feels like that. I still don't know what's going on, and I have no sense of reality and am just numb. I think this is better than thinking. The me you know isn't like this. If we acknowledged each others' weaknesses more, maybe it would have comforted you more. There are things I have yet to say to you. I'm sorry and I love you and I'm sorry again. Hara. Our pretty Hara. Rest well."



We wish for healing to all those affected by Hara's death.

