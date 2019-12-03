Comedian Lee Kuk Joo shows off her holiday look in newest Instagram update

Comedian Lee Kuk Joo has shown off her new holiday look and the fact that she's ready for Christmas in her newest Instagram update.

The adorable comedian is seen posing in a plaid dress next to a beautiful Christmas tree in a series of photos posted on December 3rd. The caption states: "I'm in charge of Christmas!".



Netizens have been commenting on her look, stating:

"Fighting Kukjoo!"

"That dress looks so cute on you."

"I love the atmosphere in the photos."

What do you think of Lee Kuk Joo's look?