Shin Ye Eun, Kim Myung Soo, & more attend 1st script reading for KBS2 cat romance drama 'Welcome'

The cast and crew of KBS2's upcoming cat romance drama 'Welcome' recently attended their first script reading, testing out their chemistry before kicking off official filming!

Starring rookie actress Shin Ye Eun, idol-turned-actor Kim Myung Soo, as well as Seo Ji Hoon, Kang Hoon, Yoon Ye Joo, and more, 'Welcome' tells the romance story of a cat who can take on the form of a human, and a energetic, puppy-like woman.

First, Kim Myung Soo plays the role of a strange cat named Hong Jo. He recalls only one other time as a kitten when he transformed into a young boy, and now that he's undergoing the strange transformation once again as a grown adult male, he must learn to deal with his unexpected double-life. Opposite Kim Myung Soo, Shin Ye Eun plays the role of an energetic and very affectionate woman named Kim Sol Ah.

Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of a cold and solitary leather craftsman Lee Jae Sun, Kang Hoon plays the role of Kim Sol Ah's 10-year male friend Go Doo Sik, and more in KBS2's 'Welcome', set to premiere this March 25. Will you be watching?

