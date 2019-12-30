Fin.K.L's Ock Joo Hyun calls out malicious commenters as 'pitiful people suffering from illness'

Back on December 30, Fin.K.L member/musical actress Ock Joo Hyun directly called out malicious commenters with a series of critical words via her Instagram story.

In one post, Ock Joo Hyun shared a screen capture of a direct message line she's been receiving from a particular malicious netizen, who can be seen constantly badgering Ock Joo Hyun with remarks like, "You're ugly, how many times did you go under the knife?" and "Quit acting like you're pretty, you plastic monster", etc.

In the screen cap, Ock Joo Hyun can be seen directly replying to this malicious netizens as follows: "If me 'acting pretty' is so disgusting, then don't come looking for it ^^. Why would you go out of your way, taking up your valuable time looking up my Instagram and searching through it hehehehe. For me, it feels like a month flies past and I need to focus on contributing to my family's bills, going here and there and earning my bread... I'm envious of how much time you must have to just waste away. If you have time to do this, please use it more to make a living for yourself."

Above the screen cap, Ock Joo Hyun also wrote, "If I knew their address, I would send them some garlic and mugwort." (In classic Korean folk tales, a tiger is told by a shaman that if he eats garlic and mugwort, he can become human.)

Ock Joo Hyun then followed up with another message, where she shared,





"If I committed wrongs, it would be fitting for me to receive criticism. But instead of that, in this case people such as those who go out of their way to waste their valuable time and efforts and that of others, they are pitiful people who are suffering from illness. I decided to take the time and capture the messages that I received from such people this way, just in case there might be hoobae artists who are hurting and suffering from so much wasted time and energy. I hope that your today will be spent searching for true happiness in the little things, that you can find when you consider time as precious as gold."