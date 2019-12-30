SF9's Rowoon and rookie actor Lee Jae Wook wins Best New Actor award at '2019 MBC Drama Awards'

On December 30, "2019 MBC Drama Awards" awards Best New Actor award to SF9's Rowoon and rookie actor Lee Jae Wook.

Both actors have showed exemplary acting skills in romancedrama "Extraordinary You".

Receiving the award, Rowoon was visibly shocked, but quickly composed himself and gave his acceptance speech: "Firstly, I really did not expect this, so I carry a sorry heart and think if this is an award I deserve."

Rowoon thanked all the staff and fellow actorsthat worked hard throughout "Extraordinary You". He mentioned that he was really happy over the 6 months of filming. He also thanked his fanclub, FANTASY, and the fans who gave a lot of love to the drama.

He also opens up about his worries, "My personality during work is one that is very worried about my abilities, and I would often think that I am unable to complete something." He goes on to thank all the actors on set that has helped him in his acting.

Rowoon finally concludes his speech promising that he would work even harder in 2020 both as a singer and also as an actor.

Lee Jae Wook also thanks all the staff that has worked on the drama, and that they have worked very hard throughout the 6 months of filming. He quickly concludes his acceptance speech thanking his fans, his mother and sister, as well as promising that he will work even harder to become an even better actor.



Congratulations to Rowoon and Lee Jae Wook!