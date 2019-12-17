Seo Taiji puts his house up for sale





Seo Taiji has put his house up for sale.

The legendary singer has recently put his property in Pyeongchang on sale and is said to be moving to a new residence with his wife Lee Eun Sung. His representatives explained on December 17th that "it is correct that Seo Taiji has put his house on sale. Given that he is currently not active in the industry, it is hard to explain his motives."

Seo Taiji had previously revealed his luxurious home on 'Infinity Challenge'. Many speculate that he is moving after people continually came to his house.