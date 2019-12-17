Winners from the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' announced

The winners for the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' have been announced! Many popular stars came home with awards.
Here is the list of the winners:
Best Female Actress: IU
Best Male Actor: Kang Ha Neul
Rising Female Actor: Kim Hye Yoon
Rising Male Actor: Jang Dong Yoon
Female Idol Actress: Kim Se Jung
Male Idol Actor: Rowoon
Hot Rookie: Kim Min Gyu
Female Movie Actress: YoonA
Male Movie Actor: Choi Woo Sik
Scene Stealer Female Actress: Lee Jung Eun
Scene Stealer Male Actress: Huh Sung Tae
Female CF Model: Na-Eun
Male CF Model: Jo Jung Suk
Male Vocal: Chen
Trot Singer: Kim Na Hwee
Singer-Songwriter: AKMU
Co-Ed Idol: KARD
Idol Band: N. Flying
Girl Group Idol: Oh My Girl
Boy Group Idol: BTS
Rookie Girl Group Idol: ITZy
Rookie Boy Group Idol: AB6IX
Entertainer: Henry
Female Solo Artist/Variety Star: Hwa Sa
Male Solo Artist/Variety Star: Ha Sung Woon
Best Variety Program: Queendom
Best Couple: Lee Sang Hwa and Kangnam
Best Female Variety Star: Ahn Young Mi
Best Male Variety Star: Lee Jin Ho
Announcer-tainer/Celebrity Youtuber: Jang Sung Kyu
Senior Youtuber: Grandma Park Makrae
Art-tainer: Kim Choong Jae
Senior female model: Choi Soon Hwa
Senior model: Kim Chil Doo
Beauty Icon: Lee Yoo Bi
Specialty Entertainer: Kim Eana
Model-tainer: Joo Woo Jae
Radio DJ: Jung Eu Ni
Food Creator: Small Appetite Haet Nim
Sports Athlete: Park Inbee
Congratulations to all the winners!
