Winners from the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' announced

The winners for the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' have been announced! Many popular stars came home with awards. 

Here is the list of the winners: 

Best Female Actress: IU

Best Male Actor: Kang Ha Neul

Rising Female Actor: Kim Hye Yoon

Rising Male Actor: Jang Dong Yoon

Female Idol Actress: Kim Se Jung

Male Idol Actor: Rowoon

Hot Rookie: Kim Min Gyu

Female Movie Actress: YoonA
Male Movie Actor: Choi Woo Sik

Scene Stealer Female Actress: Lee Jung Eun

Scene Stealer Male Actress: Huh Sung Tae

Female CF Model: Na-Eun

Male CF Model: Jo Jung Suk

Male Vocal: Chen
Trot Singer: Kim Na Hwee
Singer-Songwriter: AKMU
Co-Ed Idol: KARD
Idol Band: N. Flying
Girl Group Idol: Oh My Girl

Boy Group Idol: BTS

Rookie Girl Group Idol: ITZy

Rookie Boy Group Idol: AB6IX

Entertainer: Henry

Female Solo Artist/Variety Star: Hwa Sa
Male Solo Artist/Variety Star: Ha Sung Woon
Best Variety Program: Queendom

Best Couple: Lee Sang Hwa and Kangnam
Best Female Variety Star: Ahn Young Mi

Best Male Variety  Star: Lee Jin Ho
Announcer-tainer/Celebrity Youtuber: Jang Sung Kyu

Senior Youtuber: Grandma Park Makrae
Art-tainer: Kim Choong Jae

Senior female model: Choi Soon Hwa

Senior model: Kim Chil Doo

Beauty Icon: Lee Yoo Bi

Specialty Entertainer: Kim Eana

Model-tainer: Joo Woo Jae

Radio DJ: Jung Eu Ni

Food Creator: Small Appetite Haet Nim
Sports Athlete: Park Inbee

Congratulations to all the winners!

finally ppl recognize oh my girl now =)...but what with the best variety program (i know queendom but pls best variety?) and best male variety star (who is this guy???)...

Extraordinary You's actor Kim Hye Yoon and SF9 Rowoon! They deserve it :)

I'm really happy for N.Flying! It was a great year for them.

