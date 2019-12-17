Winners from the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' announced

The winners for the '2020 Korea First Brand Awards' have been announced! Many popular stars came home with awards.

Here is the list of the winners:

Best Female Actress: IU

Best Male Actor: Kang Ha Neul

Rising Female Actor: Kim Hye Yoon

Rising Male Actor: Jang Dong Yoon

Female Idol Actress: Kim Se Jung

Male Idol Actor: Rowoon

Hot Rookie: Kim Min Gyu

Female Movie Actress: YoonA

Male Movie Actor: Choi Woo Sik

Scene Stealer Female Actress: Lee Jung Eun

Scene Stealer Male Actress: Huh Sung Tae

Female CF Model: Na-Eun

Male CF Model: Jo Jung Suk

Male Vocal: Chen

Trot Singer: Kim Na Hwee

Singer-Songwriter: AKMU

Co-Ed Idol: KARD

Idol Band: N. Flying

Girl Group Idol: Oh My Girl

Boy Group Idol: BTS

Rookie Girl Group Idol: ITZy

Rookie Boy Group Idol: AB6IX

Entertainer: Henry

Female Solo Artist/Variety Star: Hwa Sa

Male Solo Artist/Variety Star: Ha Sung Woon

Best Variety Program: Queendom

Best Couple: Lee Sang Hwa and Kangnam

Best Female Variety Star: Ahn Young Mi

Best Male Variety Star: Lee Jin Ho

Announcer-tainer/Celebrity Youtuber: Jang Sung Kyu

Senior Youtuber: Grandma Park Makrae

Art-tainer: Kim Choong Jae

Senior female model: Choi Soon Hwa

Senior model: Kim Chil Doo

Beauty Icon: Lee Yoo Bi

Specialty Entertainer: Kim Eana

Model-tainer: Joo Woo Jae

Radio DJ: Jung Eu Ni

Food Creator: Small Appetite Haet Nim

Sports Athlete: Park Inbee

Congratulations to all the winners!

