Rookie girl group Dream Note reveals sophisticated concept photos for 'Dream Wish'

Dream Note is gearing up for the comeback.

On December 26, the group revealed the first set of concept photos for their upcoming release 'Dream Wish'. Dream Note debuted back in November last year. The comeback comes 10 months after their 2nd single ‘Dream:us’ back in March, and the girls are ready to be back after their long hiatus.

Dream Note's 3rd single ‘Dream Wish’ is set for release on January 8th. The album has 5 tracks listed, starting with the title song "WISH", "Love is so amazing", "Bittersweet", "La Isla Bonita" and instrumental edit of "WISH".

Stay tuned for updates!