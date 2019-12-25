ANS unveils one of two new members

Rookie girl group ANS revealed its new member, J.

On December 25, the group introduced J on its official SNS accounts. J is a rapper but it was reported that she can also sing and dance well.

The girls debuted with "BOOM BOOM" back in September, when they only had 6 members. However, the new photo revealed on December 23 showed 8, with two additional girls facing the back. One of them is J and the last new member will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned for updates. Are you excited about new members?