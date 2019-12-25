4

ANS unveils one of two new members

AKP STAFF

Rookie girl group ANS revealed its new member, J

On December 25, the group introduced J on its official SNS accounts. J is a rapper but it was reported that she can also sing and dance well. 

The girls debuted with "BOOM BOOM" back in September, when they only had 6 members. However, the new photo revealed on December 23 showed 8, with two additional girls facing the back. One of them is J and the last new member will be revealed soon. 

Stay tuned for updates. Are you excited about new members?

FriedChickenLove1,562 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

One step closer to fill up the kpop keyboard people!!

