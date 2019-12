Park Ji Hoon has completely sold out the pre-order tickets for his fancon.

He's going on a fancon tour in Asia, and the first stop will be in Seoul at the SK Olympic Handball Arena. He'll be there on December 21st and 22nd, and all the fanclub pre-order tickets were completely sold out once they were made available on November 29th.





He'll be performing songs from his upcoming 2nd mini-album '360', which is scheduled for release on December 4th.