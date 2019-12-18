Oh My Girl chosen as ambassadors for 'Girl Scouts Korea'

On December 18, Oh My Girl's label WM Entertainment stated, "Oh My Girl have been selected as the 9th official ambassadors of 'Girl Scouts Korea', and they will attend a instatement ceremony this December 20 at 12 PM KST."

Oh My Girl also relayed, "We are happy to become part of the 'Girl Scout' family, a worldwide organization with over 10 million members across 150 different countries. We will work hard with the members of the 'Girl Scouts' and do our best as ambassadors, so that when anyone think of the 'Girl Scouts' they think of Oh My Girl."



Meanwhile, Oh My Girl most recently promoted their summer package album 'Fall In Love' in August of this year.