SF9's Inseong, Dawon, & Chani wrap up filming for guest appearance on 'Battle Trip'

SF9's Inseong, Dawon, and Chani have recently wrapped up filming for their upcoming guest appearance on KBS2's 'Battle Trip'!

The three SF9 members will be strengthening their brotherly bond on a domestic trip across Busan and Ulsan, according to reports. Furthermore, fellow SF9 member Rowoon will be joining Inseong, Dawon, and Chani in the 'Battle Trip' studio to view highlights from the boys' trip along with the show's MCs and audience members.

You can catch SF9's 'Battle Trip' episode some time in mid-January, 2020.

