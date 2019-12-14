NU'EST's Minhyun says he doesn't want to date publicly

NU'EST's Minhyun guested as a special host on December 14 airing of MBC's 'Point of Omniscient Interfere' and he revealed that he doesn't want to date publicly.





Yang Se Hyung asked "You would be in a relationship someday. Are you willing to open your relationship to the public?" Minhyun replied, "I never really thought about it but I don't want to date publicly. I wouldn't announce it myself unless the media exposes it. I think it would be uncomfortable to put your private relationship in the eye of the public"

Jun Hyun Moo had people burst out laughing by adding, "Why are you keep looking at me?"





