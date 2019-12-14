J.Y. Park returns to stage in 7 years + Sunmi hilariously reacts

13

J.Y. Park returns to stage at MBC's 'Show! Music Core' in 7 years with his latest release "FEVER". 

On December 14 airing of 'Show! Music Core' he said "I didn't know the day I would hold this kind of mic and say hello to you guys. Hello, this is idol J.Y. Park." He continued, "It's all about 'ending shots'. Stay tuned for my ending shot!"  

Meanwhile, Sunmi posted an Instastory of her reaction to J.Y. Park's ending shot. In a caption she wrote, "I felt like he looked like someone so I sent him a picture of Thanos, and he responded with this picture." 

 You can see how close their friendship is here. 


Don't forget to check out his performance below! 

bartkun-3 pts 26 seconds ago 0
26 seconds ago
It's impressive at this point this clip have same number of views in comparision to three groups that performed on same night (Nature + Golden Child + WJSN).

Dumbuya_Isatou825 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Am so happy for JYP He is so down to earth.. he is indeed enjoying everything at this moment

