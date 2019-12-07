7 K-Pop Videos That Will Put a Smile On Your Face!

1. Your dog speaks Chinese?

When Amber and Eric Nam were hanging out with friends, Amber's dog was sneaking up on them when they were eating. Amber quickly yelled "Hui Jia!" at the dog, which in Mandarin Chinese means "Go Home!". Eric always makes us laugh with his golden line: "YOUR DOG SPEAKS CHINESE?". The genuine awe in his face and tone of voice gets us every time.

2. Distorted Microphones

In 2017, while on New Yang Nam Show, BTOB had to sing "I'll Be Your Man" with distorted microphones. The sound was so ridiculously bad that even if they sang every note better than the studio recording, it would have sounded like running through a busy tunnel at rush hour while yelling off-key in the tone of Alvin and the Chipmunks. This hilarious rendition of their iconic song is literally tear-inducing.

3. Sneaky Eating Challenge

Red Velvet's sneaky eating challenge is one of the cutest, yet funniest videos that will put a smile on your face! We especially are fans of Seulgi's ultra-cute small mouth fitting a huge fistful of white rice on a big spoon mid-lecture.

4. Noodle CF Reenactment

SHINee did an epic noodle CF that we won't ever forget, but what's truly more iconic and memorable is their amazing reenactment. The moment where they say "krump krump" and Jonghyun (RIP) starts powerfully krumping is the exact bit where smiles fly from the video onto your face!

5. What does your shampoo smell like?

Another hilarious BTOB moment is when Peniel pulls a question from a fan, but ironically it's asking what shampoo he uses. What's funny about this is the fact that Peniel is BALD here, and his members give him an ultra-hard time about it. We think the question is just as funny as his members.

6. Hah! Compilation

Ah, the classic Orange Caramel "HAH!" is the most memorable line from their hit track, "Catallena". Luckily the girls of Orange Caramel didn't fail to give hilarious fanservice for every single performance of the song and did the "HAH!" differently for each stage! It's hard not to smile watching this one!

7. The Starbucks "Tea" Sip

Hyungwon of Monsta X is our sassy king! We love his signature "Starbucks Sip". Nothing shows attitude like Hyungwon drinking some iced coffee.