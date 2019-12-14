Netizens find BLACKPINK Jennie's cute rejection of a fan's iPhone too fluffy!

Did you know that BLACKPINK's Jennie only takes photos on fans' phones if they're 'Samsung' users?

A well-known GIF of Jennie cutely rejecting a fan's iPhone at a concert has resurfaced on an online community, and Korean netizens are finding it just too fluffy to handle!

You can imagine why Jennie had the reaction that she did, as it's no secret that BLACKPINK are endorsement models of 'Samsung's mobile phone series throughout Asia!

Netizens said, "She's so cute the way she jumps in surprise TT", "Ahh too cute kekekeke. Unnie, I have a galaxy!!", "What a true endorsement model kekekeke", "I have a galaxy!! Take a photo with my phone TT", "She basically fulfilled her role as the endorsement model completely with this one GIF alone kekekeke", "Unnie I have the galaxy s10, I'm gonna wave it high when I see you next time TT", and more!