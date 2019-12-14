Cast of 'New Journey To The West 7' pull their hairs out trying to guess hit movies & dramas by their well-known OSTs

On the December 13 broadcast of tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7', the cast members arrived at their dorm for the night after visiting a piece of France during lunch, and a piece of Taiwan for dessert, all while in Seoul!

To earn their dinner, the cast divided into two teams - the Old Boy team with Kang Ho Dong, Lee Soo Geun, and Eun Ji Won, and the Young Boy team with Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho, and P.O. The name of the game was, 'Guess the hit movie or drama by listening to its well-known OST'!

Starting with the easier ones like 'Titanic' (accompanied by Kyuhyun, Song Min Ho, and P.O's emotional portray of Rose) and 'Lady Vengeance' as well as the biggest Korean film of 2019 'Parasite', the 'New Journey To The West 7' members traveled across the globe by revisiting all the hit movies and dramas, ranging from classics to newer blockbusters.

The answers didn't come easy, as P.O. practically pulled his hairs out through his hat while trying to think of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'. His opponent, Eun Ji Won, on the other hand, kept throwing out completely wrong answers left and right, until Na Young Suk PD finally gave the answer. Eun Ji Won shrugged and said he would never have known, while P.O. looked dejected!

Try to guess some of the answers for yourself while you catch the 'Guess the hit movie or drama by its OST' segment from this week's 'New Journey To The West 7', above and below!