B1A4's Gongchan to make his big-screen debut with school film 'Young Soo'

On December 13, B1A4's label WM Entertainment relayed to various media outlets, "B1A4's Gongchan has been cast as a male lead in director Kim Hyung Gi's new film 'Young Soo', and he began filming back on December 7."

'Young Soo' is a retro school film revolving around 4 high school students - Hyun Joon (Gongchan), Jin Won (Hong Eun Ki), Byung Yeon (Choi Dong Goo), and Young Soo (Lee Seung Hyun). Shortly after enrolling in high school, these 4 boys band together to live out their eventful school days.

'Young Soo' is set to premiere some time in 2020.

