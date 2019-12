Lovelyz will be performing "Twinkle" once again.

On December 20th, KBS 2TV will have their annual Christmas special that also sums up the year. Lovelyz will be attending to perform "Twinkle" once again, making this their 3rd year performing the song since it was released in November 2017. The song is a perfect winter song with its ringing bell sounds.

Revisit the song below before you watch the special 'Music Bank' episode this week!